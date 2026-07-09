OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR Returning to Theaters for One Day Only

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Following its North American theatrical release in March, Our Hero, Balthazar will return to theaters for a special one-day-only event across NORTH AMERICA on Thursday, July 23, 2026, marking one final opportunity to see it on the big screen before its digital debut.

Initially released theatrically city-by-city, Our Hero, Balthazar posted a standout per-theater average built entirely on grassroots word of mouth, and a social-first campaign that reached millions of viewers organically. Tickets for the July 23, 2026, one-day-only event are available now here.

The comedy-drama tells the story of a wealthy New York City teenager who, eager to impress his activist crush, follows an online connection to Texas where he believes he can stop an act of extreme violence. Led by Asa Butterfield, the film also stars Jaeden Martell, Chris Bauer, Jennifer Ehle, Anna Baryshnikov, Noah Centineo, Becky Ann Baker, Avan Jogia and Pippa Knowles.

Producer Oscar Boyson (UNCUT GEMS, GOOD TIME, FRANCES HA) makes his directorial debut from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ricky Camilleri. The film is produced by Boyson and Camilleri alongside Jon Wroblewski, David Duque-Estrada, Miles Skinner, Jaeden Martell and Alex Hughes. Executive Producers include Scott Aharoni, Sinan Eczasibasi, Metin Alihan Yalcindag, Riccardo Maddalosso, Eugene Kotlyarenko, Noah Centineo, Enzo Marc, Blaine Kern III and Peter Gold, along with Anna-Nora Bernstein, Nicholas Erickson, DJ Jiang, Nathan Wing and Del Eswar.

The film is produced by Oh Boy, Spacemaker Productions and Curious Gremlin, in association with Arkhum, Roosevelt Film Labs, Hypothesis, Giant Leap Media and Bureau Unknown. Picturehouse and WG Pictures partnered on the North American distribution of the film.

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