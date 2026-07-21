OTHER MOMMY Trailer: Jessica Chastain Stars in New Horror Film

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A trailer has been released for OTHER MOMMY, a horror film starring Jessica Chastain in dual roles, set to open in theaters on October 9. Chastain plays both a mother named Bela's mom and the sinister entity known as Other Mommy, a figure that looks uncannily like the girl's real mother. Jay Duplass plays Bela's father, Daddo, and Arabella Olivia Clark plays Bela. The film is directed by Rob Savage and produced by James Wan through Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

From producer James Wan, one of the most influential architects of modern horror, and Blumhouse Atomic Monster, the studio behind Backrooms and Obsession, comes a terrifying trip from breakout genre director Rob Savage, into the darkening world of a young girl, Bela, who forms a relationship with a sinister entity in her home who looks uncannily like her own mother.

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) stars in dual roles as Bela's mother and as 'Other Mommy,' a manifestation of the entity. Jay Duplass (Transparent, Industry) plays Daddo, Bela's father, and Arabella Olivia Clark (The Housemaid, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle) plays Bela.

The supporting cast includes Actor Award nominee Dichen Lachman (Severance), Emmy and Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed (Succession) and screen legend Karen Allen (Indiana Jones films).

Other Mommy is directed by Rob Savage (Host, The Boogeyman) from a screenplay by WGA award winner Nathan Elston, writer for the Emmy-winning sensation Succession, based on the New York Times bestselling novel Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman (Bird Box).

The film is produced by James Wan, p.g.a. (Saw, Insidious and Conjuring franchises) of Blumhouse Atomic Monster, and is executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Rob Savage, Josh Malerman and Ryan Lewis.

Genre: Horror

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Jay Duplass, Arabella Olivia Clark, Dichen Lachman, with Arian Moayed and Karen Allen

Directed by: Rob Savage

Screenplay by: Nathan Elston, based on the novel Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman

Producer: James Wan, p.g.a.

Executive Producers: Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Rob Savage, Josh Malerman, Ryan Lewis

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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