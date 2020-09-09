OLD-ISH, a New BLACK-ISH Spinoff, is In the Works
Jennifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne star.
Deadline reports that ABC will produce "Old-ish," a new spinoff from the "Black-ish" franchise (which also includes "Mixed-ish" and "Grown-ish").
Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Lewis will star in the series, reprising roles they originated on "Black-ish."
Old-ish follows Dre Johnson's (Anthony Anderson) parents, Ruby (Lewis) and Earl (Fishburne), as they give love a second chance. When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles, they'll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again.
"Black-ish" is entering its seventh season on ABC.
Read the original story on Deadline.
