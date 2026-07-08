OBSESSION Surpasses $25 Million at the Australian and New Zealand Box Office

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Obsession, the breakout hit horror film, has surpassed $25 million at the Australian and New Zealand box office. The movie, distributed in those countries by Rialto Distribution, is now on track to become the highest-grossing horror film released in Australia and New Zealand in the past 10 years.

Eight weeks after the film’s mid-May release, the film continues to hold a top-5 position at the box office, even landing at the number 3 spot earlier this week. Produced on a modest budget, Obsession has become a word-of-mouth theatrical phenomenon.

Written, directed and edited by Curry Barker in his feature directorial debut, Obsession follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a shy music store employee who wishes for his co-worker and long-time crush Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him – only to discover that his wish comes at a dark and sinister price. Cooper Tomlinson and Megan Lawless round out the film's core cast, with Andy Richter in a supporting role.

Amid its ongoing theatrical run, Obsession made its home debut on digital platforms starting June 30, 2026 in the United States. It will also be available on 4K UHD combo pack, Blu-ray and DVD on July 14, 2026, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Obsession is currently screening in cinemas across Australia and New Zealand and in the United States.

Photo courtesy of Rialto Distribution

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