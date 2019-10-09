Norman Lear To Receive Britannia Award For Excellence In Television

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles) is pleased to announce that five-time EMMY®-winning television pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards. He joins previously announced honorees Jackie Chan, who will receive the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment, Steve Coogan, who will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy Presented by Jaguar Land Rover, Jane Fonda, who will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, Jordan Peele, who will receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing Presented by Cunard and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year.

The British Academy Britannia Awards is BAFTA's biggest event outside of the U.K. This year's ceremony will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover.

"Norman Lear is one of the most inspirational and legendary producers in Hollywood, continually proving that age is just a number with his ability to entertain global audiences for decades and accomplish career milestones at the age of 97," said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO, Chantal Rickards. "Throughout his prolific career, the multi-hyphenate has revolutionized the industry, spearheading socially relevant programming and ultimately shaping the trajectory of television."

"We could not be more pleased to celebrate such a brilliant talent who is also responsible for pioneering the trend of taking iconic British TV shows and successfully adapting them for new audiences here in the United States," said Kathryn Busby, Chair of the Board of Directors of BAFTA Los Angeles.

The Britannia Award for Excellence in Television recognizes inspiring individuals whose extraordinary talent and global appeal have been instrumental in the elevation of the medium of television.

Norman Lear is a television and film writer and producer whose dynamic career in Hollywood has encompassed both the Golden Age and Streaming Era. At 97, Norman Lear has no plans to retire. His production banner, ACT III, has a first look deal with Sony Pictures Television. He serves as executive producer to the critically acclaimed reimagining of One Day At A Time, recently resurrected for a fourth season by PopTV and CBS after a three season run on Netflix. He also executive produced and co-hosted with Jimmy Kimmel, LIVE In Front of a Studio Audience..., which set record ratings for ABC and won an EMMY® for Outstanding Variety Special.

Lear's social and political activism extend beyond the messaging of his programs and he continues to be a strong advocate for civic duty, and progressive American values.

Born in 1922 in New Haven, Connecticut, Lear attended Emerson College before flying 52 combat missions over Europe during World War II. Upon his return, Norman began a successful career writing and producing programs like The Colgate Comedy Hour, and The Martha Raye Show -- ultimately leading to Lear captivating 120 million viewers per week with his iconic shows of the 1970s and '80s - All in the Family, Maude, Good Times, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

Lear is a 2017 Kennedy Center Honoree; a recipient of the National Medal of Arts in 1999, the Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016; and a proud member of the inaugural group of inductees to the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1984. He has won five Primetime EMMY® Awards and a Golden Globe® Award.

For the second year, BritBox will stream the annual British Academy Britannia Awards live to U.S. and Canada as part of a multi-year partnership between BAFTA Los Angeles and the subscription service from BBC Studios and ITV. World-renowned television and event production company Done + Dusted will produce the ceremony, and Alex Rudzinski ("Grease Live!," "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "World of Dance," "The Masked Singer"), will direct the awards ceremony.

The Britannia Awards are BAFTA Los Angeles' highest accolades, recognizing both outstanding British talent, and exceptional international talent by virtue of their strong connection to British entertainment through their body of work. Known to be an enjoyable evening that captures a unique blend of sincerity and British irreverence, the evening also serves to celebrate the long-standing collaboration between the British and American industries. Proceeds from the event support BAFTA's Access for All campaign, a range of impactful educational initiatives created to provide a foot-in-the-door and a pathway to success for talented individuals, uninhibited by background, demographics or personal circumstance.

Photo Credit: Peter Yang





