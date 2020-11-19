Nominations Announced for the Inaugural CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the nominees for the inaugural CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS, a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation. The winners will be revealed in a special television presentation, which will be produced remotely following COVID safety protocols, hosted by writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith and actress/writer Dani Fernandez. The ceremony will air on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10, 2021 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and will stream the next day for free on The CW App and cwtv.com.

The Critics Choice Association will also present the Legacy Award to the "Star Trek" franchise, recognizing the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters. "Star Trek" icon Patrick Stewart, and "Star Trek: Discovery" trailblazer Sonequa Martin-Green will personally accept this special honor, which comes as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary.

Hulu and NEON's "Palm Springs" leads this year's film nominees, with a total of five including Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for Andy Samberg, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie and Best Villain in a Movie for J.K. Simmons, and Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for Cristin Milioti. Several films followed close behind with four nominations including "Birds of Prey" (Warner Bros.), "Freaky" (Universal), "Onward" (Disney+), "Sonic the Hedgehog" (Paramount), "The Hunt" (Universal), "The Old Guard" (Netflix), and "The Willoughbys" (Netflix).

"Lovecraft Country" (HBO) received the most television nominations, with a total of six possible wins, including Best Horror Series, Best Actor in a Horror Series for Jonathan Majors, Best Actor in a Horror Series for Michael K. Williams, Best Actress in a Horror Series for Wunmi Mosaku, Best Actress in a Horror Series for Jurnee Smollett, and Best Villain in a Series for Abbey Lee. Amazon's "The Boys" received five nominations including Best Superhero Series, Best Actor in a Superhero Series and Best Villain in a Series for Antony Starr, Best Actor in a Superhero Series for Karl Urban, and Best Actress in a Superhero Series for Aya Cash.

Several performers received recognition for both their film and television work. Hilary Swank was nominated for Best Actress in an Action Movie and Best Villain in a Movie for "The Hunt" (Universal), as well as Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series for "Away" (Netflix), making her the most nominated individual. Maya Rudolph was nominated for Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie for "The Willoughbys" (Netflix) as well as Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series for "Big Mouth" (Netflix). Jurnee Smollett was nominated for Actress in a Superhero Movie for "Birds of Prey" (Warner Bros.) and Best Actress in a Horror Series for "Lovecraft Country" (HBO).

"What a celebration this is going to be!" said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. "We are so pleased to be spotlighting the brilliant work of so many artists who bring to life some of the most engaging and beloved movies and television series! We are certain that Kevin and Dani will serve as tremendous hosts, who, as fans themselves, will bring energy and enthusiasm to the stage, as we honor these genres that so often go overlooked and underappreciated."

The inaugural CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

