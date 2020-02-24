Nicholas McGuffin Exclusively Opens Up to ABC News' 20/20

Nicholas McGuffin spent almost 10 years behind bars for a crime he says he did not commit. If he didn't kill his former girlfriend, then who did? In his first interview, McGuffin exclusively opened up to "20/20" about his overturned manslaughter conviction in the death of then 15-year-old Leah Freeman, killed in 2000 when McGuffin was only 18 years old.

He spoke candidly about his work with the FORENSIC JUSTICE Project that helped him gain his freedom; the key role unidentified DNA found on evidence played in overturning his conviction; and his life now that he's free, including his desire to seek justice for Freeman and solve the mystery behind who really killed her. "20/20" unravels the details of Freeman's disappearance and explores how the case went cold for 10 years before authorities arrested McGuffin.

It also features exclusive television interviews with Kathy McGuffin, McGuffin's mother; McGuffin's friends Nanette Stevens, Rick Stevens, Quinn Meyers and Haley Greenway; Shaun McCrea, McGuffin's trial attorney; Mark Dannels, Former City of Coquille Police Chief who first arrested McGuffin in 2010; Paul Frasier, Coos County district attorney, and an interview with Janis Puracal, McGuffin's current attorney. "20/20" airs Friday, Feb. 28 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.





