Nicholas Braun Will Star in WEWORK Series

Variety reports that the story of WeWork will be turned into an upcoming television series.

The series will be based on an upcoming book by Maureen Farrell and Eliot Brown.

"Succession" star Nicholas Braun will play Adam Neumann, cofounder of WeWork.

WeWork was viewed as the next hot startup and was valued at nearly $50 billion at one time. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September in the wake of revelations about the erratic management and personal enrichment of its founder Adam Neumann, as well as questions about its business model and the role of funders like JPMorgan and Softbank. Neumann resigned from the company around this time, while Wework accepted a bailout from SoftBank in October.

