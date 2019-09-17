NewFest Announces 2019 Lineup for 'Hallokween' Genre Program

NewFest, New York's leading LGBTQ Film and Media Arts organization, has revealed the 'HalloKween' genre-focused lineup for the 31st Annual New York LGBTQ Film Festival. The 2019 program, held the week before Halloween, includes the Nicole Maines (CW's "Supergirl") led transgender vampire film BIT; the documentary SCREAM QUEEN: MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET, about the controversial sequel of the Wes Craven classic that prematurely ended Mark Patton's acting career; and the Spanish alien rescue mission film BRIEF STORY FROM THE GREEN PLANET, which won the coveted Teddy Award at this year's Berlinale Film Festival. The announcement was made today by NewFest Executive Director David Hatkoff and Director Of Programming Nick McCarthy.



"Following the inaugural and highly successful HalloKween spotlight at last year's festival, which saw all three features delight sold out screenings," said director of Programming Nick McCarthy, "we're delighted to reintroduce this popular program of fears and queers with three distinct and varied selections that are inclusive of representations across the LGBTQ+ spectrum, lending an intersectional lens to a genre that has always shown commitment to outsiders who take over to control their own narratives against evil forces."



BIT, starring trans actress and activist Nicole Maines, follows trans teen Laurel (Maines) as she graduates from her small-town high school and immediately sets her sights on Los Angeles. She meets a mysterious group of girls - vampires, looking to recruit her into their glamorous, alluring world, where they have complete agency over their lives. But as Laurel becomes entrenched in their ways, she begins to doubt whether she's ready to become one of them.



SCREAM QUEEN: MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET is a documentary that sets the record straight about the controversial sequel to A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET, which ended Mark Patton's acting career, just as it was about to begin. Scream Queen follows Patton as he travels to horror conventions across the U.S.



BRIEF STORY FROM THE GREEN PLANET follows a young girl as she finds out that her grandma has spent her final years in the caring company of a cute purple alien, and embarks on a journey through small-town Argentina with two close friends to deliver the creature back to its origins.



As a pre-festival bonus, NewFest will also be hosting a 35mm screening of A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 2: FREDDY'S REVENGE as part of "Coming Out Again," NewFest's ongoing monthly retrospective series in partnership with Quad Cinema. The screening will take place on Tuesday, October 8th at Quad Cinema and tickets will be on sale soon.



NewFest will offer an exclusive sneak peek of the festival's full lineup during its annual pre-festival launch party at Twitter HQ on Wednesday, September 18th. Press can RSVP to newfest@k2publicity.com. The festival will announce the full program of over 140 films at 12pm ET on Thursday, September 19th. This year's festival will run October 23rd - 29th, and take place at SVA Theatre, Cinépolis Chelsea, and The LGBT Community Center.



Ticket redemption for Festival Passholders begins at 12PM EST on Friday, September 20th. There will be a Member Pre-Sale for tickets on Tuesday, September 24th. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 27th. For more information, to purchase a festival pass, or to become a member, go to newfest.org.



NewFest is presented by HBO, and would like to thank the following sponsors: Hyundai (Signature Sponsor), Beam Suntory (Premier Sponsor), Room & Board (Premier Sponsor); Ace Hotel New York, Norwegian Airlines, and Amida Care (Official Sponsors); and Comcast NBCUniversal, T-Mobile, and Twitter (Supporting Sponsors).



NewFest is grateful to the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), the New York City Council, and the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) for their generous support of our programs.





