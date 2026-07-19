New York Asian Film Festival to Kick Off With Noon Start Time

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The New York Asian Film Festival is set to begin its opening day with a noon start time, the organization announced, noting the schedule allows attendees to also catch the World Cup final later in the day.

Argentina plays Spain in the World Cup final at 3 PM. The U.S. team is out. Unless one of those finalists is yours, your Sunday is clear. NYAFF has ten screenings, four Q&As, and two parties across three air-conditioned theaters, from noon past midnight. Outside: summer heat and wildfire smoke. Inside: movies.

The weekend has been selling out around you: Filipiñana, Saturday's Ky Nam Inn (again Wednesday at 2:45 PM), and The King's Warden at the Korean Cultural Center on 32nd Street. Eighteen screenings have sold out so far. Sunday still has seats, and two parties run late. Here is the schedule.

The Afternoon

Bird of Paradise · 12 PM · Film at Lincoln Center — Joey Wu's Hong Kong comedy about a housewife who secretly signs up for a pole-dancing class and suddenly has stories to keep straight. The director is in person for a Q&A. Order →

Last Night in Taipei · 2:30 PM · Film at Lincoln Center — Three estranged friends reunite by chance for one night in Taipei. Director Kuo Cheng-chui is in person for the introduction and Q&A. Order →

The Yellow Sea · 3:30 PM · Korean Cultural Center — Na Hong-jin on 32nd Street: a debt-buried cab driver, a hit job gone wrong, and Kim Yoon-seok with an axe. It's the first of two Na Hong-jin films today. Order →

Dog Day Evening · 4 PM · SVA Theatre — Mak Tin-shu's customer-service farce: a cable subscription refuses to die, and sirens, panic, and a hell of a cancellation fee follow. Cast members Yukki Tai and Ng Wing-sze are in person for the introduction and Q&A. Order →

Selling Fast

10s Across the Borders · 7 PM · SVA Theatre — Chan Sze-Wei's ballroom documentary: voguing as survival, three Southeast Asian trailblazers, splits, drops, and ostrich feathers. The director and featured talent take part in a Q&A, and more than half the seats are already gone. Order →

After the film and Q&A, ticket holders 21 and over can attend the free Singapore reception: a ballroom roll call, then a DJ set, drinks, and dancing. It needs its own RSVP. RSVP free →

The Night

Higuma!! The Killer Bear · 8:45 PM · Film at Lincoln Center — Eisuke Naito's creature feature: a teenager in debt takes a criminal gig in the woods. The job isn't good. Then comes the bear. Order →

The Wailing · 9:30 PM · SVA Theatre — Na Hong-jin, round two: his slow-burn horror masterpiece, with a cop, a shaman, and a stranger no one can read. It runs 156 minutes and lets out past midnight. Order →

Matsuri to Midnight · 10:30 PM · Film at Lincoln Center — The day closes at the Walter Reade, free for FLC and NYAFF members and NYAFF 2026 ticket holders, no RSVP needed. Details →

Also today: River Tales at 1:30 PM, Night King (Director's Cut) at 5 PM starring Dayo Wong and Sammi Cheng, and Funky Freaky Freaks at 7 PM on 32nd Street. See the full schedule →

The last week starts tomorrow, and NYAFF runs through July 26. Whatever happens across the river, the day is yours from noon.

The announcement comes as film festivals across the country continue to announce premiere events and scheduling updates. BroadwayWorld recently covered the world premiere of THE DARKEST LIGHT at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, as well as the star-studded MoMA premiere of NOVAK DJOKOVIC: THE WOLF IN WINTER.

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