New Season of Wondery's BUSINESS WARS Settles the Great Pizza Franchise Debate

Domino's or Pizza Hut?

Pizza. These days, Americans consume 350 slices per second. But did you know that, up until World War II, pizza was considered an ethnic food, rarely eaten outside southern Italy and the "Little Italys" of major U.S. cities?

In the latest season of Business Wars, host David Brown serves up a battle for dough driven by two now world-famous chains: Pizza Hut and Domino's. The story starts in the Midwest in 1958, where Pizza Hut's first storefront in Kansas is an instant hit - two years before crusts begin to rise at the Monaghan brothers' business that will become known as Domino's.

From Wondery, the largest independent publisher of podcasts, Business Wars gives you the unauthorized, real story of what drives these companies and their leaders, inventors, investors, and executives to new heights - or to ruin. Host David Brown, former executive producer of Marketplace, is available to deep dish on the battle for global pizza domination. He'll address:

Origin story: How and why pizza franchises first exploded in the Midwest as opposed to the cities that housed many Italian immigrants

The business models: Find out what is in the sauces at Pizza Hut and Domino's that enabled their success over the past 60+ years

Does Domino's out-Pizza the Hut?: David will give you an inside look at the new season and which franchise has fared better

