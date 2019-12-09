New Season of LA DONA to Premiere on January 13

Telemundo announced the premiere of the highly-anticipated new season of "La Doña," starting Monday, January 13 at 9pm/8c. Shot in Mexico and Brazil, this season marks the return of superstar Aracely Arámbula in her iconic role of "Altagracia Sandoval," joined by a star-studded cast including Carlos Ponce ("Couples Retreat," "Silvana Sin Lana" and "Jugar con Fuego"), David Zepeda ("Soy Tu Dueña" and "Tres Veces Ana"), Maricela González ("El Señor de los Cielos" and "En Otra Piel"), Kika Edgar ("La Reina Del Sur" and "Mujeres Asesinas") and Danna Paola ("Elite" and "Jose Jose"). For news and updates on "La Doña" follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit Telemundo.com.

Audiences can view full episodes of La Doña live or catch up on the Telemundo app on Google Play Store and Apple Store or by visiting http://now.telemundo.com.

The electrifying and action-packed drama picks up two years after the first season finale when everyone thought La Doña was dead, but she was far from it. Now, Altagracia Sandoval is back stronger than ever, focused on taking back what belongs to her and seeking revenge against those who wronged her and her loved ones. Many tragic events will impact Altagracia upon her return, but nothing will stop her from seeking her own justice.

The stellar cast is completed by José María Galeano, Eric del Castillo, Patricia Reyes Spíndola, Alejandra Barros, Paola Fernández, José Sefami, Andrea Martí, Fernanda Borches, Leo Deluglio, Diego Soldano, Simone Victoria, Claudio Roca, Mayra Sierra, Alexa Martin, Alberto Casanova, Agustín Arguello, Leandro Lima, Bernardo Flores, Rafael Ernesto, Diego Escalona, Aquiles Cervantes, Christian Ramos, Juan P. De Santiago and Paola Albo, among others.

"La Doña" is an original Telemundo production, written by Jose Vicente Spataro, directed by Carlos Villegas, Felipe Aguilar and Javier del Solar, with Mariu Fernandez and Mariana Iskandarani as executive producers.





