New Podcast 'The Bald and the Beautiful' from Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo Available Now

F*ggy Bald f**ks by day, wildly successful crossdressing bombshells by night. The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo feature a pair of grizzled gay ghouls exploring the culture boundaries of modern beauty through interviews with gorgeous guests who inhabit various facets of the beauty industry. From models, moguls, influencers, drag queens, adult performers, actors, and more, Trixie and Katya break down the beauty behind it all.



When asked to describe the podcast, Trixie said it will feature "screaming, wheezing, cursing, and occasional speech.

Hairless, careless, and covered in urine. Two actual supermodels interview the horribly ugly," with Katya adding "I will finally be able to tell a story without being rudely interrupted."



"Fans of these two know how hilarious their rapport is, and The Bald and the Beautiful truly highlights that," said Analise Nelson, Podcast Producer at Studio71. "From earnest one-on-one discussions about their relationship to the concept of beauty to laugh out loud interviews with other drag icons and friends, we think The Bald and the Beautiful is a treasure and we hope you do too."

Listen to the trailer here.

