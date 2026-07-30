New KING OF THE HILL Clip Confirms Bobby Hill Is Staying in Arlen

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Hulu posted a new short clip from KING OF THE HILL titled "Bobby's Staying," centered on Bobby Hill's decision not to leave Arlen as the animated series continues its new season on the streaming platform. The clip is part of Hulu's ongoing rollout of promotional material tied to the show's revival.

Pamela Adlon, who voices Bobby Hill, recently discussed her return to the role in an appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, where she talked about what it means to step back into the character and what audiences can expect from the new season. Adlon has long been recognized for voicing Bobby, the earnest and comedically inclined son of Hank and Peggy Hill, across the original run of the series.

The new season of KING OF THE HILL is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, continuing the revival of the long-running animated series.

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