New Female Ensemble Comedy INWARD BOUND In The Works From ROCKETMAN Producer
Variety reports that Brian Oliver, whose company produced "Rocketman," will develop female ensemble comedy "Inward Bound."
"There is a large theatrical market for ensemble comedies, especially one as funny and, yes, as raunchy as 'Inward Bound,'" Oliver said. "It's got a great set of roles for talent and we're eager to see this on the big screen."
Described as a mix between "Bridesmaids" and "Girls Trip," "Inward Bound" follows a divorced mother's trip to a "romance rehab" staffed by hunky guides to service more than the women's camping needs. Stand-up comedian Stefanie Kahn penned the script.
"Rocketman," a musical biopic about the life and career of Elton John, grossed over 96 million at the box office and garnered nearly exclusively positive reviews.
