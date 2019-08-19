New Female Ensemble Comedy INWARD BOUND In The Works From ROCKETMAN Producer

Variety reports that Brian Oliver, whose company produced "Rocketman," will develop female ensemble comedy "Inward Bound."

"There is a large theatrical market for ensemble comedies, especially one as funny and, yes, as raunchy as 'Inward Bound,'" Oliver said. "It's got a great set of roles for talent and we're eager to see this on the big screen."

Described as a mix between "Bridesmaids" and "Girls Trip," "Inward Bound" follows a divorced mother's trip to a "romance rehab" staffed by hunky guides to service more than the women's camping needs. Stand-up comedian Stefanie Kahn penned the script.

"Rocketman," a musical biopic about the life and career of Elton John, grossed over 96 million at the box office and garnered nearly exclusively positive reviews.

