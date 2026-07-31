New FURIOUS Clip Teases a Familiar Connection Between the Agent and Jinny

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Hulu posted a new clip from FURIOUS titled "He Feels Like He's Met Her Before," focusing on a moment of unsettling recognition between the show's central agent and a character named Jinny. The scene is the latest short-form clip Hulu has released to promote the crime thriller, which is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

FURIOUS follows a federal agent who goes rogue while pursuing a serial con artist and murderer, according to prior coverage of the series. The show stars Emmy Rossum as the FBI agent driving the investigation, with Lola Petticrew also starring. Series creator Elizabeth Meriwether has appeared alongside the cast in previous television segments to discuss the dynamic between THE AGENT and the killer she is hunting.

The new clip adds another piece to that unfolding pursuit, suggesting the agent's growing entanglement with Jinny goes beyond a straightforward case. Hulu has been steadily releasing similar short clips from the series, building out character relationships and plot threads ahead of and alongside its streaming release.

Hulu previously shared a clip focused on a reunion between Alice and Danny, part of the same promotional push for the series. FURIOUS continues to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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