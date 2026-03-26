New Documentary in Development About Eels Frontman Mark Oliver Everett

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A new feature-length documentary is in the works from producers Judd Apatow and Robert Schwartzman and director Gus Black about singer-songwriter Mark Oliver Everett. The film is being packaged independently and is currently in production.

Developed as a Utopia Original, The Way I Was Made: The Story of a Man Called E will chronicle the life, artistry, and resilience of Everett, who is the founder and creative force behind the indie band Eels. It will explore his lifelong mental health struggles and music.

Kevin Gasser will executive produce the movie. Gus Black has directed videos by Sheryl Crow, Phoebe Bridgers, Laufey, Sombr’s 2025 VMA-winning “Back To Friends” video and has worked with Eels as a video collaborator throughout their career.

The movie will explore Everett's pursuit of creative integrity in the face of personal tragedy, which included the death of his father as a teenager, followed by the loss of both his sister and his mother. Spanning Everett’s childhood in Virginia through his emergence as an indie rock artist, The Way I Was Made features previously unheard music, unseen performances, and rare archival material.

Beginning with their 1996 debut album Beautiful Freak, Eels have released fifteen studio albums. Their music has appeared in films and television series, including the Shrek franchise, American Beauty, Yes Man, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and, most recently, in the hit series Yellowjackets and Lynne Ramsay’s feature film Die My Love.