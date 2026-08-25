New Biography SHIRLEY CLARKE Details Filmmaker's Life and Radical Work

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Author Laurence Kardish has published a new biography, Shirley Clarke: The Passionate Life and Radical Works of an Exceptional Filmmaker, examining the life and career of the American independent filmmaker, electronic media pioneer, and teacher.

Shirley Clarke (1919–1997) resisted the norm wherever life brought her. A decade after receiving her first camera as a wedding present, Clarke launched her film career with the short Dance in the Sun (1953). Her documentary Skyscraper (1959) garnered an Academy Award nomination, and her first feature film, The Connection (1961), adapted from Jack Gelber's off-Broadway play portraying artists with heroin addictions, sparked attention when the State of New York censored it for obscenity. While Clarke's documentary Robert Frost: A Lover's Quarrel with the World (1963) won an Oscar, she is perhaps best known for directing Portrait of Jason (1967), which features an interview with a gay Black man openly discussing his life as an entertainer and sex worker, his successes, and his experiences with discrimination. Until now, Clarke's legacy has been largely pushed to history's margins.

In Shirley Clarke, author Laurence Kardish presents a vivid portrait of a filmmaker whose life was often at odds with the societal expectations of a privileged woman born in twentieth-century New York City—a woman who admitted to being deeply conflicted about motherhood and who advocated for reproductive rights. Frequently allowing Clarke to speak through her diaries, this biography traces her life from birth to modern dance training, personal relationships, struggles with mental illness, video adventures on the roof of the Chelsea Hotel, and collaborations with creatives like Agnès Varda, Sam Shepard, and Ornette Coleman. Kardish offers an up-close account of a rebel who battled convention to depict the raw truth on screen, a filmmaker whose countercultural impact and innovations in diverse media deserve wider attention.

About the Author

Laurence Kardish is the former senior curator in the Museum of Modern Art's Department of Film, where his career spanned more than forty years and where he organized over a thousand film exhibitions covering the history and culture of the moving image. In the mid-1960s, Kardish worked at the Film-makers' Distribution Center with artists such as Shirley Clarke, Jonas Mekas, and Andy Warhol. He now teaches at New York's School of Visual Arts and codirects an annual festival, FilmColumbia, in Chatham, New York.

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