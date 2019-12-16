Netflix's SPECIAL Renewed for Season Two

Variety reports that "Special" has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

The series centers on a gay man (Ryan O'Connell) with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants. It is based on O'Connell's book 'I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.'

The series also stars Jessica Hecht and Punam Patel will return as series regulars alongside O'Connell.

"I think that comedy is the greatest hope to normalize disability because people don't know how to act, they're really nervous around disability, and I think giving them permission to laugh it makes everyone feel more at ease," O'Connell said. "Disabled people are strong, powerful people and they need to be included in the conversation."

Read the original story on Variety.





