Netflix to Make Fourth Installment of BEVERLY HILLS COP with Eddie Murphy

A Deadline exclusive reveals Netflix landed a one-time license deal with Paramount to make the fourth installment of "Beverly Hills Cop" with an option for a sequel.

Eddie Murphy and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are attached to the reboot, which has been in the works for a while.

"This deal gives Netflix a sexy title with a big star and it gives Paramount an opportunity to reap revenue on a library title," Deadline explained.

The original "Beverly Hills Cop" was released in 1984 and starred Murphy as the street-smart cop from Detroit Axel Foley. He travels to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of his best friend. "Beverly Hills Cop II" was released in 1987 and "Beverly Hills Cop III" in 1994.

Murphy is also set to star in another Paramount reboot and reprise his beloved character Prince Akeem in "Coming To America."

This news was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.





