Netflix and Headspace Team Up for Three Original Series Coming in 2021

By: Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series

Andy Puddicombe, Headspace Co-Founder

We want to help Netflix members take a breath, reset and start fresh in the new year. That's why we're thrilled to announce Netflix and Headspace have joined together for three new shows launching in 2021, all produced by Vox Media Studios.

First, we'll kick off the new year with the series Headspace Guide to Meditation premiering globally on January 1. A second series, Headspace Guide to Sleep, and an interactive experience will follow later in the year, and we'll share more details on those in the months ahead.

Headspace Guide to Meditation explores the foundation of meditation and how it can help us be more present and less distracted in our daily lives. Each episode focuses on a different benefit - from managing stress to embracing gratitude - and begins by teaching the approach and techniques, then concludes with a guided meditation. Headspace co-founder and former Buddhist monk Andy Puddicombe leads every step of the way as he narrates the eight 20-minute episodes, his voice paired with playful animation and soothing music. The series will also be subtitled and dubbed in 30 languages.

Whether you are curious to learn about mindfulness for the first time or looking to deepen your practice, we hope you'll join us on January 1 to start the new year with Headspace Guide to Meditation on Netflix.

