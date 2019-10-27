Netflix Trailer Drops for LET IT SNOW, Based on the Best Selling Novel From John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle

The holidays are coming, which means everyone is about to binge holiday novels and movies. When the two come together, magic happens. New York Times Best Selling Authors John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle each wrote a holiday story for the 2008 YA novel LET IT SNOW. Each inter-connected story ties together to form a cohesive holiday tale of magic, friendship, love, and family.

This year, Netflix adapted LET IT SNOW as one of the movies in its upcoming holiday line-up. On November 8th, the streaming service will release the film, and in anticipation of the upcoming event, Netflix has just released a trailer to whet appetites and get viewers excited for the holidays.

The film's cast consists of Isabela Moner, (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) Shameik Moore (Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse), Kiernan Shipka (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Odeya Rush (Lady Bird), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Mitchell Hope (Descendants franchise), Jacob Batalon (MCU Spider-Man franchise), Joan Cusack (In & Out), Miles Robbins (Blockers), and Anna Akana (Stitchers).

Check out the trailer now:

ABOUT LET IT SNOW:

An ill-timed storm on Christmas Eve buries the residents of Gracetown under multiple feet of snow and causes quite a bit of chaos. One brave soul ventures out into the storm from her stranded train and sets off a chain of events that will change quite a few lives. Over the next three days one girl takes a risky shortcut with an adorable stranger, three friends set out to win a race to the Waffle House (and the hash brown spoils), and the fate of a teacup pig falls into the hands of a lovesick barista.



A trio of today's bestselling authors - John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle- brings all the magic of the holidays to life in three hilarious and charming interconnected tales of love, romance, and kisses that will steal your breath away.





