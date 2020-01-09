Netflix Sets Premiere Date for RISE OF EMPIRES: OTTOMAN

Netflix has announced the premiere date for "Rise of Empires: Ottoman," a major new docu-drama produced by Karga Seven Pictures, a RED ARROW Studios company, in association with STXtelevision.

Previously titled "Ottoman Rising," the six-hour series will drop in 190 countries globally on Netflix on January 24, 2020.

The English-language production has been shot in multiple locations in Turkey, facilitated by Karga Seven's Turkish production outfit.

"Rise of Empires: Ottoman" tells the epic 15th-century story of Mehmed II, known as Mehmed the Conqueror, chronicling his astonishing and fabled rise from 13-year-old Child Sultan to toppling Constantinople and becoming the ruler of the Ottoman Empire.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Wetherbee, Kelly McPherson and Emre Sahin of Karga Seven Pictures, and Jada Miranda of STXtv. The series is written by Liz Lake, Kelly McPherson and Emre Sahin, and directed by Emre Sahin.

With narration of the English-speaking version by Charles Dance (The Crown, Game of Thrones), the cast features Tommaso Basili (Emperor Constantine XI), and renowned Turkish talent including Cem Yigit Uzumoglu (Sultan Mehmed II), Tuba Bykstn (Mara Hatun), Bi?rkan Sokullu (Giovanni Giustiniani Longo), Selim Bayraktar (andarli Halil Pasa), Osman Sonant (Loukas Notaras), Tolga Teki?n (Sultan Murad II), Ushan Cakir (Zaganos Pasa), Damla Sonmez (Ana), Tansu Bicer (Orban) and I?layda Akdog?an (Therma Sphrantzes).

The series also features critically acclaimed historians including Roger Crowley and Jason Goodwin.

Sarah Wetherbee, Founding Partner of Karga Seven Pictures, said: "The Ottoman era is a fascinating period of history, and from the very beginning we knew we wanted to use a combination of strong documentary narrative and epic scripted to tell this story. With Karga having such a well-established production base in Istanbul, filming in Turkey has enabled us to produce the lavish, high-end series we wanted to make, and it has been great to partner with STX and Netflix to bring the show to life."

Jada Miranda of STXtv said: "At STX, we are most attracted to stories that bridge the world's divides, and this story from the past gives an exciting and thrilling perspective on a collision of cultures that we're still seeing today. We're thrilled to have partnered with Karga Seven and Netflix to bring this cinematic story to life for audiences around the globe."

STXtv previously partnered with Nat Geo on the critically acclaimed scripted project, Valley of the Boom. The six-part limited series chronicles the culture of speculation, innovation and debauchery that led to the rapid inflation and burst of the 1990s tech bubble.





