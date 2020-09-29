Netflix Releases First Look at Gillian Anderson & Emma Corrin on THE CROWN

The actresses play Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana, respectively.

Today, Netflix released first-look images of Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin in the upcoming fourth season of historical drama "The Crown."

Anderson takes on the role of Margaret Thatcher, with Corrin playing Princess Diana.

Gillian Anderson is an American-British actress. Her credits include FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files, Lily Bart in The House of Mirth. She has won a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Corrin is a television newcomer.

"Beyond excited and honoured to be joining 'The Crown' for its fourth season," Corrin said when she was announced as part of the cast. "I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!"

See the first-look images here, via Twitter:

It's time. Here's your first look at @GillianA as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Season 4 of @TheCrownNetflix. pic.twitter.com/3eg121ugPJ - Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 29, 2020

And a few more, because we're nice like that. Season 4 comes to Netflix on 15 November. ? pic.twitter.com/MRH0x4jcKN - Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 29, 2020

View More TV Stories Related Articles