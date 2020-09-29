Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Netflix Releases First Look at Gillian Anderson & Emma Corrin on THE CROWN

Article Pixel

The actresses play Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana, respectively.

Sep. 29, 2020  
Netflix Releases First Look at Gillian Anderson & Emma Corrin on THE CROWN

Today, Netflix released first-look images of Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin in the upcoming fourth season of historical drama "The Crown."

Anderson takes on the role of Margaret Thatcher, with Corrin playing Princess Diana.

Gillian Anderson is an American-British actress. Her credits include FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files, Lily Bart in The House of Mirth. She has won a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Corrin is a television newcomer.

"Beyond excited and honoured to be joining 'The Crown' for its fourth season," Corrin said when she was announced as part of the cast. "I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!"

See the first-look images here, via Twitter:


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk