Netflix Orders Animated Musical Comedy Series CENTAURWORLD

Netflix will transport viewers around the world to a colorful and imaginative land where fantastical creatures sing and adventure surrounds you - welcome to Centaurworld.

The new kids animated series hails from first-time showrunner Megan Nicole Dong, a 2017 honoree of Variety's 10 Animators to Watch List. Dong grew through the ranks as a story artist on DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon 2 and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie before becoming a supervising director on Netflix's Pinky Malinky.

Centaurworld follows a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes, and sizes. Desperate to return home, she befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she's ever faced before.

Dong will executive produce the series alongside Dominic Bisignano (Star vs the Forces of Evil) who will serve as co-executive producer. Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony franchise) will serve as story editor. Toby Chu (Bao) will be the series composer.

Netflix has committed to a 20-episode order. The series will feature a mix of animation styles and each episode will include original songs in a variety of genres.

Centaurworld joins a robust lineup of Netflix original animated series in production at Netflix Animation, including City of Ghosts from Elizabeth Ito, Kid Cosmic from Craig McCracken, Battle Kitty from Matt Layzell, Maya and the Three from Jorge Gutierrez, and Trash Truck from Max Keane.

