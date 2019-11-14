Netflix Is Moving Into Local Films From The Nordics

Today at Stockholm Filmfestival Netflix announced two Netflix Films coming out of the Nordics: Red Dot from Sweden, produced by SF Studios and Cadaver from Norway, produced by Motion Blur. Red Dot and Cadaver will premiere exclusively on Netflix. Netflix furthermore announced the global acquisition of the Danish feature film Shadows In My Eyes, produced by Miso Film. The film will have a theatrical release in Denmark followed by the Netflix global launch outside of Denmark. SF Studios will distribute the film.

Lina Brouneus, Director of Licensing and Co-Productions Netflix Northern Europe: "We are very happy to be taking this exciting step in offering our members in the Nordics more local content, as well as bring more great content from the Nordic region to our global members. These three films are all unique in their own way; strong genre films with engaging plotlines that are driven by talented creatives. Together they form a strong package of different genres which will showcase the versatility and high quality of Nordic movies."

Red Dot is an action thriller set in the mountains in the north of Sweden, and focuses on two characters, David and Nadja, a couple in their late twenties currently struggling with their marriage. When Nadja becomes pregnant they make an attempt to rekindle their relationship by travelling to the magnificent expanses in the north of Sweden for a hiking trip. After a quarrel with two local hunters however, their romantic trip slowly turns into a nightmare when a red laser dot appears in their tent and they are forced to flee into the cold, unforgiving wilderness. Totally isolated in the mountains, they are pursued not only by the shooters, but a past which comes back to haunt them. Alain Darborg is directing and he also serves as the script writer along with Per Dickson.

Norwegian Cadaver is a horror movie exploring how far people are willing to go to survive. In the starving aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Leonora, Jacob and their daughter Alice are on the edge of survival. One day, the local hotel invites survivors to attend a theatre play, with a meal included, as a charitable effort to help those in need. Left with no choice, THE FAMILY of three decide to go to the hotel, where the director, Mathias, introduces the entire hotel as the stage. Attendees are given masks to help separate them from actors, but the play takes an eerie turn when audience members start to disappear. The line between reality and theatre quickly gets blurred, until Alice disappears in front of Leo and Jacob, and there's no longer room for doubt: Something is very wrong with Mathias' hotel.

The film is produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur Films and Jarand Herdal is the writer and director.

The Danish feature film Shadows In My Eyes is THE STORY BEHIND the inconceivable tragedy that hit Denmark 21 March, 1945 - the catastrophic bombing of the French school in Copenhagen. The British Royal Air Force's attack on Gestapo's headquarters in the Shell House in Copenhagen had fatal consequences when a bomber accidentally hit the French School. More than 104 people were killed - 86 of them children. Behind the tragedy is a moving tale of the fatal event seen through the eyes of the children and nuns of the French School, the young members of THE RESISTANCE movement trapped in the Shell House and the British pilots. Shadows In My Eyes is a touching story; an important event in Danish history and a harsh description of life during World War ll.

The film is written and directed by the acclaimed director Ole Bornedal (1864, The Nightwatch) and is produced by Jonas Allen and Peter Bose from Miso Film (The Rain, Those Who Kill). Among the leading roles are Danica Curcic, Alex Høgh Andersen, Fanny Bornedal and Mads Riisom.

Shadows In My Eyes is funded by the Danish Film Institute and will have a theatrical release in Denmark before launching on Netflix.





