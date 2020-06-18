Netflix Announces Return of Docuseries BABIES

Netflix's hit docuseries Babies from Nutopia - the production company behind hits like ONE STRANGE ROCK - will drop six new episodes on Friday, June 19, just in time for Father's Day.

Babies Season 1 launched earlier this year and has already been heralded as one of the best documentary series of 2020 by New Scientist, Elle and Esquire.



The first six episodes are still available on Netflix and originally premiered February 21, where it remained on the Top 10 Netflix list for several weeks. We would love to discuss potential coverage opportunities for the new episodes. We have access to series executives, as well as many of the scientists who were highlighted throughout the second half of the series with a few mentioned below.

Continuing on from the first batch of episodes, which looked at major milestones from bonding to first steps and first words, the second batch explores what's going on in the mind of baby and how they make sense of the world, essentially what it is that makes us human. From our desire to be social, how we acquire morality, why humor is so important and how observing their parent's makes toddlers more determined to succeed

Filmed over the course of three years, Babies is a landmark series that explores the miracle of the first full year of life through the pioneering work of leading scientists from across the globe. It's an IN DEPTH look at the first year of life -- the Science behind babies' developments, from sleeping, to eating, crawling to walking and everything in between! The series follows several new parents as they go on this new journey as well as 30+ of the top scientists from around the globe.



Amongst the world class scientists featured are Rebecca Saxe (MIT) and her ground breaking study showing babies are already fine-tuned for seeing and understanding people from an early age; Vasu Reddy's (University of Portsmouth) work around how even very young babies use humour to form a bond; Malinda Carpenter (University of St. Andrews, Scotland) who studies the gestures babies make to share their experience of the world, she believes pointing gestures form the foundation of human culture and communication; Kiley Hamlin (University of British Columbia), whose work reveals that morality may be innate rather than learnt and Julie Mennella's (Monell Institute) hugely influential study that found a direct link between what mothers eat during pregnancy and breastfeeding and your baby's tastes.

Babies is a Nutopia Production for Netflix. Nutopia is a leading television production company with offices in the US and UK, best known for creating huge scale series designed to stand out from the crowd. Recent credits include the acclaimed drama-documentary The Last Czars for Netflix; the award-winning docuseries ONE STRANGE ROCK for National Geographic hosted by Will Smith, The World According to Jeff Goldblum for Disney, Civilisations for the BBC and Emmy-winning PBS series How We Got to Now and America The Story of Us for History.

Related Articles View More TV Stories