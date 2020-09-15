Netflix Announces Production of THE JOURNALIST Starring Ryoko Yonekura

The series will be released in 2021.

Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, announced the production of Netflix original series The Journalist, a series jointly planned and produced by Star Sands and Netflix to be released on Netflix in 2021.The Journalist, a series jointly planned and produced by Netflix and Star Sands to be released on Netflix in 2021.

The Journalist is an adaptation of the hit movie of the same name, The Journalist, released theatrically in 2019 which was a huge hit with audiences garnering a great deal of attention by confronting Japanese political crimes and scandals of recent years. With its shocking tackling of societal taboos, thrilling developments, and stylish visuals, the film won awards in three major categories at the 43rd Japan Academy Awards, including Best Picture of the Year, as well as many other film awards.

In The Journalist, we welcome Ryoko Yonekura (Doctor X, Legal V) to play the protagonist Anna Matsuda, a Toto Newspaper reporter known as the 'maverick of news media', who strives to expose issues in modern Japanese society. Michihito Fujii(The Journalist(film), Day and Night ) is set to direct this new series.

The Netflix original series The Journalist is scheduled for worldwide release only on Netflix in 2021.

