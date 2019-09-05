Netflix Announces Over 10 New Korean Originals

Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, unveiled more than 10 new Korean Originals that showcase Korea's talent in storytelling.

The announced slate includes a wide Spectrum of various themes, from supernatural action drama ('The School Nurse Files') to romance with a Sci-Fi twist ('My Holo Love'), stand-up comedy ('Park Narae: Glamor Warning') and more. Netflix also announced the returning seasons of 'Kingdom S2' and the unscripted variety 'Busted S2.'

In the opening remarks at the 14th Asian TV Drama Conference, Rob Roy, Vice President - Content at Netflix APAC said, "Asian content has found fans around the world transcending languages and borders, and we are humbled to work with some of the finest creators and talent here in Korea and all over the region." He added, "Whether it is a story about a Joseon crown prince saving his kingdom from zombies or a school nurse protecting students with her supernatural gift, each show is about how the TV form is helping to realize the artistic visions of Korean creators, and Netflix is honored to bring these stories to the world, bringing their creative visions to life on the screen."

Upcoming Netflix Korean Original series that are in the pipeline are (arranged in alphabetical order):

Busted S2 - The returning season of Netflix's first Korean Original variety show featuring Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Jong-min. Ahn Jae-wook, Park Min-young, Sehun of Exo, and Kim Se-jeong of Gugudan

Extracurricular - A story of high school students who become tangled in a series of conflicts and events that challenge human values and morality

Kingdom 2 - a returning season of the story about the crown prince fallen victim to a conspiracy, setting out on a journey to unveil the evil scheme and save his people from a strange plague that renders the infected immune to death and hungry for flesh.

My Holo Love - (More details to be announced later this year)

Park Narae: Glamor Warning - Stand-up comedy special featuring one of Korea's most beloved comedians, Park Narae

Round Six - A story of people who fail at life for various reasons, but suddenly receive a mysterious invitation to participate in a survival game to win ten million US dollars

The School Nurse Files - A newly appointed high school nurse who discovers secrets and mysteries with her supernatural abilities of chasing ghosts

More details about other new Korean Original titles will also be announced soon.





