Netflix Announces New Special TIFFANY HADDISH: BLACK MITZVAH

Article Pixel Nov. 7, 2019  

Tiffany Haddish is getting in touch with her Jewish roots in her upcoming Netflix Original Comedy Special, Black Mitzvah, while she takes us on a revealing journey through her life. With her bold and barrier-breaking brand of comedy, Tiffany reflects on fame, receiving her "inheritance," the valuable lessons you learn when raising yourself, that time she received a jumpsuit from THE ONE and only...Beyoncé, her infamous New Year's Eve set, and more.

Watch Date Announce Video below!

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah launches globally on Netflix on December 3, 2019.




