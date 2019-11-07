Netflix Announces New Special TIFFANY HADDISH: BLACK MITZVAH
Tiffany Haddish is getting in touch with her Jewish roots in her upcoming Netflix Original Comedy Special, Black Mitzvah, while she takes us on a revealing journey through her life. With her bold and barrier-breaking brand of comedy, Tiffany reflects on fame, receiving her "inheritance," the valuable lessons you learn when raising yourself, that time she received a jumpsuit from THE ONE and only...Beyoncé, her infamous New Year's Eve set, and more.
Watch Date Announce Video below!
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah launches globally on Netflix on December 3, 2019.