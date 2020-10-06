Netflix Announces ELVES, A New Danish Netflix Original

From the creators and the executive producers behind The Rain.

Netflix today announced Elves, a new Danish Netflix original series from the creators and the executive producers behind The Rain. Elves will bring back the real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know.

The Danish language series has just begun its production outside of Copenhagen and stars among others Ann Eleonora Jørgensen (Ride Upon the Storm), Rasmus Hammerich (A Horrible Woman), Peder Thomas Pedersen (The Lawyer), Lila Nobel (The Rain) and Lukas Løkken (The Rain).

Hoping to reconnect over Christmas, a family of four travel to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be... elves. Real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in THE FAMILY finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family and pure survival.

The original series is composed of six episodes and set in Denmark and is created and written by Stefan Jaworski (Those Who Kill, The candidate), directed by Roni Ezra (The New Nurses) and produced by Elise H. Lund for Miso Film. Elves is based on an original idea of Jannik Tai Mosholt and Christian Potalivo (The Rain), who also serve as executive producers together with Peter Bose and Jonas Allen from Miso Film.

Peter Bose, CEO & Producer at Miso Film says: "With our new Netflix show Elves we continue the strong partnership we have been building with Netflix through three seasons of The Rain. Elves is a Christmas horror show exploring the premise 'What if Elves were real and dangerous? and once again Netflix shows that they dare when others don't. We praise that Netflix opens the doors to new genres which we couldn't afford to develop and produce in the past in our local market. Elves will be shot entirely in the greater area of Copenhagen and we look very much forward to giving Netflix' subscribers a unique take on the Christmas genre".

Tesha Crawford, Director Netflix International Originals Northern Europe: "There are a lot of reasons why we are excited about this new Danish production. First off, teaming up again with our long term partners at Miso Film - who have proven to be such great storytellers. Secondly, tapping into the local myths that have always such great resonance in the Nordic region and being able to transform this into a modern day Christmas story- with a little touch of horror."

Find more about Elves on Netflix at www.netflix.com/elves

Miso Film was founded in 2004 by the Danish producer duo Jonas Allen and Peter Bose. With offices in Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, the company is behind several successful TV-series such as The Investigation, Face to Face, Acquitted, Modus, The Rain, Warrior, THOSE WHO KILL and1864. Upcoming projects include the second season of Christoffer Boe's Face to Face and Ole Bornedal's Shadows In My Eyes which will have a theatrical release and will be available on Netflix shortly after. On the big screen Miso Film is behind a number of Feature Films among others The Way to Mandalay, 438 Days, Heavy Load and Long Story Short.

View More TV Stories Related Articles