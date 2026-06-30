Nancy Lee Grahn Opens Up About Career Highs and Lows on SOAPY

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CBS posted a new episode of its podcast series SOAPY featuring Nancy Lee Grahn, a Daytime Emmy-winning actress whose career spans decades in daytime television. The episode, Season 3, Episode 18, brings Grahn into conversation with hosts Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart for a wide-ranging discussion about her life and work in the soap opera industry.

SOAPY is a weekly podcast that focuses on the world of daytime drama. Hosted by Budig and Rikaart, the series describes itself as a love letter to the soap industry and features conversations with performers and figures who have shaped the genre over the years. The podcast is available on the CBS YouTube channel, the Audacy app, and major podcast platforms.

In the episode, Grahn speaks candidly about the highs and lows of her career, crediting colleagues and networks for stepping up to support her during difficult periods. She also addresses challenges she has faced in her personal life, offering a perspective that goes beyond her on-screen work.

SOAPY has previously featured guests including Elizabeth Hendrickson, who discussed her transition from acting to directing on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS in an earlier episode of the series.