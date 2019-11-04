Nancy Kwan to be Honored at Opening Night of Asian World Film Festival

WHAT:

The 5TH Annual ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF) kicks off with a screening of the new Warner Bros. film JUST MERCY following an awards presentation ceremony honoring actress Nancy Kwan (Flower Drum Song/The World of Suzie Wong) with the AWFF Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, the AWFF American Red Cross/Tiffany Circle Courage to Dream Award will be awarded to film director, Lena Kahn. Additional honors awarded to actor Hiroyuki Sanada with the Snow Leopard Outstanding Cinematic Achievement Award, and Tiffany Chu for 2019 SNOW LEOPARD RISING STAR Award. The 2019 AWFF jury members will be presented by Jury President Ms. Meryem Uzerli.



WHO:

Nancy Kwan, (AWFF Honoree), Lena Khan, (AWFF Honoree), Hiroyuki Sanada, (AWFF Honoree), Tiffany Chu, (AWFF Honoree), Irene Tsu (Actress), Karan Kendrick, (Actress, Hidden Figures/Just Mercy) Lisa Lu, (Actress), Wei Wei, (Actress from China), Aibek Daiyrbekov (Director), Tolkun Dayirbekova (Producer), Gil Netter (Just Mercy, Producer and AWFF Board Member)



The 2019 AWFF Jury includes Ms. Meryem Uzerli (Actress, Germany/Turkey), Jury President; Ms. Guka Omarova (Director, Kazakhstan), Ms. Kieu Chinh (Actress/Producer/Writer from USA/Vietnam), Ms. Sarah Finn (Casting Director, USA), Mr. Jeremy Kagan, (Emmy®-winning Director, USA), Ms. Wenting (Ting Ting) Xu (HFPA), Ms. Iris Yamasa (Oscar®-nominated Screenwriter).

WHEN:

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2019

5:00 PM Press Check-in opens

6:00 PM Red carpet arrivals begin

7:00 PM Opening Awards Ceremony

7:45 PM Screening of JUST MERCY



WHERE:

The red carpet will take place in the plaza in front of the theater. All films will be screened at the ArcLight Cinemas in Downtown Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) Purchase Tickets Here





