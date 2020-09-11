Nancy Grace Covers the Cases of Vanessa Guillen, Lori Vallow and More on INJUSTICE WITH NANCY GRACE

The series airs October 8th.

Nancy Grace once again captivates viewers as she continues to shine a light on the investigative and legal injustices in the cases of Lori Vallow's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Jennifer Dulos, Chase Massner, and others along with a special episode on the unfolding story of murdered US Army soldier Vanessa Guillén.

Grace lends her expertise in each episode and examines circumstances that illustrate the varied failures, biases, and inconsistences in the legal system. She also focuses on the ways law enforcement, communities, and victims' families forge a path forward in seeking justice.

As Grace explores these twisted stories of injustice, she helps everyone come out on the other side with a new understanding while also helping solve one of the cases herself.

In the premiere episode, after devout, LDS mother Lori Vallow encounters a doomsday author, she descends down a path of darkness into a dangerous cult. The result is a trail of broken lives and dead bodies... including two of Vallow's own children.

"Injustice with Nancy Grace" is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media company, in conjunction with KT Studios and TAP Inc., with IPC's Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, Nancy Grace, John Terenzio, Stephanie Lydecker and showrunner Haylee Vance serving as executive producers.

