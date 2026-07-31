NICOLE MOUDABER Lends Rare Vocals to Danny Avila's WELCOME 2 MIAMI

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Nicole Moudaber has taken on a rare vocal role, appearing as a featured voice on Danny Avila's newly released single WELCOME 2 MIAMI. The pairing brings together two established names in dance music, with Moudaber stepping outside her usual position behind the decks to contribute vocals to the track.

Global icon Nicole Moudaber joins forces with Spanish DJ and producer Danny Avila on new single 'Welcome 2 Miami'. Out now via Moudaber's MoodCollective imprint, 'Welcome 2 Miami' is primed for heavy rotation throughout the summer season.

A high-energy club weapon built for peak-time dancefloors, 'Welcome 2 Miami' began life as a Danny Avila production that immediately caught Nicole's attention. After hearing the track, Moudaber knew she wanted to sign it for MoodCollective, but the collaboration didn't stop there as the techno queen decided to ditch the existing AI-geerated vocals and deliver them herself.

'I loved the record instantly, but I wasn't interested in using AI vocals. I said to Danny, 'F**k AI - I'll do them myself.'' Nicole Moudaber

Nicole subsequently stepped into the studio to record and perform the vocals personally, transforming the record into a unique collaboration that blends Danny Avila's forward-thinking production with Nicole's unmistakable energy and artistic identity. The result is an undeniable summer anthem tailor-made for the euphoric sunrise moments that have made Miami's iconic space a global institution.

'For me this collab is extra special because Nicole has been one of my favourite DJs and tastemakers ever since I started DJing over 15 years ago. Getting the chance to create a record together that was inspired by a night at Space Miami feels like a full-circle moment!' Danny Avila

Since launching in 2025, MoodCollective has quickly established itself as a home for forward-thinking electronic music, reflecting Nicole's commitment to championing fresh talent, innovative music while continuing to push creative boundaries as both an artist and label head.

With a career spanning fifteen years, part of Avila's continued success has been his artistic ability to evolve and redefine his music. In recent years, that evolution has seen him delve deeper into the world of techno, bringing his signature energy and hard-hitting sound to the genre. His latest collaboration with Nicole marks another significant milestone in that journey, further strengthening his position within the global techno scene.

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