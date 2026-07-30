NEON GENESIS EVANGELION to Stream on the Criterion Channel

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, the anime series created by Hideaki Anno, is set to become available to stream on the Criterion Channel, according to an announcement from Cinetic Marketing. The series is widely regarded as a seminal work within the anime genre.

Director Hideaki Anno's seminal series makes its Criterion Channel debut September 1.

'...one of the most powerful, visually stunning, intellectually probing anime in the medium's history.' –Allegra Frank and Aja Romano, Vox

'The reach and influence of the series can still be felt today...EVANGELION revolutionized a genre and its depiction of the relationship between human and machine.' -Maya Phillips, The New Yorker

The boundary-pushing franchise that propelled anime to new heights of psychological, moral, and philosophical complexity, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION remains a landmark of both adventurous visual storytelling and profound existential inquiry. Set in a postapocalyptic world where teenagers pilot giant Multipurpose Humanoid Decisive Weapons–artificial humans known as Evangelions–to defend humanity from mysterious beings called Angels, the story evolves from high-stakes action spectacle into a deeply introspective exploration of identity, trauma, loneliness, and human connection. The original twenty-six episode series is presented here in both its Japanese-language version and the Classic English dub–the latter of which is made available on streaming for the first time. Revised and expanded by its acclaimed companion films THE END OF EVANGELION and EVANGELION DEATH (TRUE)², NEON GENESIS EVANGELION represents narrative and aesthetic world-building of the highest order.

Series

NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, Hideaki Anno, 1995–1996

Features

THE END OF EVANGELION, Hideaki Anno and Kazuya Tsurumaki, 1997

EVANGELION DEATH (TRUE)², Hideaki Anno, 1998

1995-1996 / Japan / 624 min

1997 / Japan / 87 min

1998 / Japan / 69 min

NEON GENESIS EVANGELION will be joining the Criterion Channel's other anime offerings, including Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, The Garden of Words, and K-On! The Movie.

NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, THE END OF EVANGELION and EVANGELION DEATH (TRUE)² come to the Criterion Channel from North American distributor GKIDS, whose past titles featured on the Criterion Channel include Academy Award nominees Boy and the World, Chico and Rita, Ernest & Celestine, My Life as a Zucchini, the early works of acclaimed director Makoto Shinkai, and more.

About Criterion

Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements. No matter the medium - from laserdisc to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD to streaming on the Criterion Channel - Criterion has maintained its pioneering commitment to presenting each film as its maker would want it seen, in state-of-the-art restorations with special features designed to encourage repeated watching and deepen the viewer's appreciation of the art of film.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...