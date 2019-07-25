NBC to Premiere A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH on September 16

One of the most anticipated launches on linear and digital for the fall season readies for takeoff when NBC's new series "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," the only late-night talk show on a Big 4 network hosted by a woman, debuts Monday, Sept. 16 at 1:35 a.m.

Singh's digital-first strategy will include content played across many social platforms to bring in her younger, digital audience. This new NBC late-night comedy brand will focus on short form digital consumption as well as linear.

"I'm literally counting down the days until the premiere. It's 53," said Singh. "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with this all-star team of writers as we work to bring a new, authentic perspective to late night."

The writing staff will include Sean O'Connor, Marina Cockenberg, Sergio Serna, Mona Mira, Jen Burton and Jonathan Giles.

In other staff announcements, the show will be executive produced by John Irwin, a veteran producer who has vast experience with live telecasts, and alternative and late night programming, including "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and "MadTV." Other previous projects include NBC's "Red Nose Day Special," NBC's "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular," Netflix's "Adam Sandler 100% Fresh," E!'s "Famously Single" and VH1's "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew."

"I've been a huge fan of Lilly for many years and her impact in media is truly remarkable," Irwin said. "She brings a fresh perspective to the late-night space that is a breath of fresh air."

Additionally, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel join previously announced Polly Auritt (Unicorn Island Productions) as co-executive producers. Ryan Polito is signed on as the show's director.

On the half-hour program, Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.

Singh is a multi-faceted entertainer, finding success as an actress, producer, writer and creator. She's a leading force in the digital world amassing a global audience of nearly 15 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she writes, produces and stars in comedic and inspirational videos.

She acted in the Emmy Award-nominated HBO film "Fahrenheit 451," opposite Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan, as well as "Bad Moms" and "Ice Age: Collision Course."

Singh is the New York Times bestselling author of "How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life." She has appeared on Forbes' 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment, Fast Company's Most Creative People and Time called her one of the most influential people on the Internet.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be produced by Universal Television, Singh's Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and Irwin will executive produce.





Related Articles View More TV Stories