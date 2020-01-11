NBC Orders Series on Dwayne Johnson's Childhood

Eleven episodes of a single-cam comedy about the childhood of Dwayne Johnson's "formative years" has been ordered by NBC, according to Variety.

Nahnatchka Khan will create "The Young Rock" and will feature Johnson in each episode.

Jeff Chiang wrote the pilot alongside Khan, who will be serving as executive producers alongside Johnson under his Seven Bucks Productions, with Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras.

Johnsonrose to fame as a professional wrestler before pursing an acting career. He was most recently seen on the big screen in "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," "Fighting with My Family" and "Skyscraper" as well in HBO's "Ballers."

The news was originally reported by Variety and can be read here.





