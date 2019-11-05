NBC Orders Four More Episodes of This Season of SUPERSTORE

So far in its fifth season, "Superstore" is averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens. The season premiere has surged to a 2.8 rating in 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers to date when viewing on all platforms is counted, easily tripling the episode's next-day "live plus same day" 0.8 rating in 18-49.

"Superstore" continues to rank as one of NBC's strongest digital performers, boasting a 17% gain in its 18-49 audience on digital platforms this season versus last.

"Superstore" stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom and Kaliko Kauahi.

"Superstore" centers around Amy, who recently was promoted to be the store manager and is the glue holding the place together, and Jonah, a dreamer determined to prove work doesn't have to be boring. Their fellow associates include the sardonic Garrett, the sweet and clueless Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) and the perpetually dismissed Sandra. Also on the team are Glenn, who stepped down as manager in an attempt to have more family time, and Dina, the aggressive assistant manager who enforces CLOUD 9 policy with an iron fist. Mateo was also part of the team, recently as the self-promoted floor supervisor, until being detained due to his undocumented status.

Critics have long adored "Superstore," with Slate saying this season, "'Superstore' is the only show that gets what it's like to be working class in America."

"Superstore" was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad. Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

"Superstore" is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.





Related Articles View More TV Stories