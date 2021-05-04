MusiCares Announces Mental Health Awareness Month Programming

To shine a light on the importance of mental health among the music community, MusiCares®, the leading music charity, is announcing a month-long lineup of events to encourage musicians and those in the industry to prioritize their mental health. As the industry enters a new stage of the pandemic and more people become vaccinated, MusiCares is turning its focus to the future, prioritizing self-care and healing after a difficult year.

While mental health issues existed in the industry long before the COVID-19 pandemic, and will endure beyond it, MusiCares witnessed first-hand how seriously the pandemic affected music professionals. The inaugural MusiCares' Wellness in Music Survey REVEALED that 26 percent of respondents were experiencing moderate to severe depression and 53 percent of respondents indicated they were unable to receive counseling because they couldn't afford it.

"The past year has been emotionally taxing on all of us, and particularly for the music community who experienced a crisis of identity as live music was shut down and many other projects halted," said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "As we begin to transition past the pandemic, MusiCares is committed to mental health in the music industry and helping music professionals get back to doing what they love."

During the month of May, MusiCares will hold a variety of talks, panels and workshops that will explore the nuances of mental health among musicians and within the industry. These events will feature experts, trained physicians and musicians and actors like Phoebe Bridgers and Alex Wolff who will share their own stories and experiences. MusiCares is also a proud founding member of MTV Entertainment Group's Mental Health Action Day, scheduled for May 20. A full lineup of events can be found here and are free to attend.

May's lineup of events will support MusiCares' greater mental health programming planned for the remainder of the year, including the launch of new virtual support groups in partnership with ASCAP focused on mental and emotional health among women, LGBTQ+ and Black music communities.

"Our programming offers honest dialogue and education for the music community to discuss what they are experiencing with professionals and peers so they can feel less alone and more connected to others," said Debbie Carroll, Vice President of Health & Human Services at MusiCares. "We're so thankful that throughout the pandemic, we've been able to continue the important work of our support groups virtually and are prioritizing adding more based on the needs of our community."