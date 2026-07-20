Molly Shannon Visits THE DAILY SHOW to Discuss Playing Will Ferrell's Wife in THE HAWK

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Molly Shannon stopped by THE DAILY SHOW to discuss her role in THE HAWK, the Netflix comedy series in which she plays the wife of Will Ferrell's character, a former PGA Tour champion attempting a late-career comeback in professional golf. Shannon spoke about the particular challenge of inhabiting a character described as mean, opposite a co-star with whom she shares a long creative history.

Shannon and Ferrell are both alumni of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and their decades-long professional bond has been a recurring subject during the promotional run for THE HAWK. In a prior appearance on THE DAILY SHOW with correspondent Michael Kosta, Shannon discussed how their close creative relationship informed the tone of the series and also touched on how a childhood car crash shaped her approach to physical comedy.

THE HAWK centers on a golf legend who sets out to reclaim his place in the sport despite being well past his prime. The ensemble cast includes Luke Wilson and Fortune Feimster, who plays Ferrell's caddy. BroadwayWorld has covered multiple promotional appearances tied to the series, including Shannon's visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK and Luke Wilson's appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss the project.

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