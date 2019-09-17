Minds Behind JANE THE VIRGIN Will Produce New Ghost Hunter Series at The CW

Variety reports that the team that created "Jane the Virgin" will reunite to develop a drama based on "The Archived" books by V.E. Schwab.

In the series, the eldest child in a family of ghost hunters, Bex has trained her entire life for the day she'll take up the mantle of "the chosen one." But when her dad dies and her local-weather-girl sister wakes up with the familial powers instead, these night-and-day sisters will have to figure out how to work together and save the world.

"Jane the Virgin" creator and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman will executive produce, while writer Liz Sczudlo will write an executive produce. Sczudlo has written on "Jane the Virgin," "Switched at Birth," "Reign," and "The Following."

Critically-acclaimed "Jane the Virgin" finished airing after its 100th episode at the end of its fifth season in July.

