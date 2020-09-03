Milo Ventimiglia Will Produce THE FARM Family Drama
Paul Sciarrota also produces, and wrote the pilot.
Deadline reports that DiVide Pictures (Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff) will produce a new drama "The Farm" at Fox. Paul Sciarrota also produces, and wrote the pilot.
The Farm is a multi-generational family drama set against the backdrop of competing farms in rural America - Big AG vs. Family Farm.
Sciarrotta has worked as a producer on "BH90210" and "Jane the Virgin."
Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson on "This Is Us," a role that's garnered three Emmy nominations. He's also known for roles on "Heroes" and "Gilmore Girls."
Read the original story on Deadline.
