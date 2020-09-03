Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milo Ventimiglia Will Produce THE FARM Family Drama

Article Pixel

Paul Sciarrota also produces, and wrote the pilot.

Sep. 3, 2020  
Milo Ventimiglia Will Produce THE FARM Family Drama

Deadline reports that DiVide Pictures (Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff) will produce a new drama "The Farm" at Fox. Paul Sciarrota also produces, and wrote the pilot.

The Farm is a multi-generational family drama set against the backdrop of competing farms in rural America - Big AG vs. Family Farm.

Sciarrotta has worked as a producer on "BH90210" and "Jane the Virgin."

Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson on "This Is Us," a role that's garnered three Emmy nominations. He's also known for roles on "Heroes" and "Gilmore Girls."

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk