Milo Ventimiglia Will Produce THE FARM Family Drama

Deadline reports that DiVide Pictures (Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff) will produce a new drama "The Farm" at Fox. Paul Sciarrota also produces, and wrote the pilot.

The Farm is a multi-generational family drama set against the backdrop of competing farms in rural America - Big AG vs. Family Farm.

Sciarrotta has worked as a producer on "BH90210" and "Jane the Virgin."

Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson on "This Is Us," a role that's garnered three Emmy nominations. He's also known for roles on "Heroes" and "Gilmore Girls."

