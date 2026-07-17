Michael Bradway Talks EVERY YEAR AFTER Behind the Scenes on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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Michael Bradway, a star of the Prime Video series EVERY YEAR AFTER, made his talk show debut on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW in a segment hosted by guest host Joel McHale. During the conversation, Bradway opened up about what it was like filming the series in Vancouver and spoke to how well the cast gets along behind the scenes.

EVERY YEAR AFTER is a Prime Video series based on Carley Fortune's Barry's Bay universe, adapting her novel Every Summer After for its first season. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the series has already earned a second-season pickup, with that installment set to expand into Fortune's second novel, One Golden Summer, while continuing storylines from the first season.

Bradway's appearance follows a recent wave of EVERY YEAR AFTER cast members visiting the daytime program. Matt Cornett also sat down on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW to discuss his starring role in the series, reflecting on his creative influences and his time on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES.

The segment marks Bradway's first national talk show appearance, with Joel McHale stepping in as guest host for the episode on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW.

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