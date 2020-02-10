Michael B. Jordan Celebrates 33rd Birthday with BACARDÍ

Kicking off Academy Awards weekend, BACARDÍ hosted a star-studded, invite-only party in celebration of actor and filmmaker Michael B. Jordan's 33rd birthday atDelilah in West Hollywood. The iconic rum brand, which has previously collaborated with Jordan on the debut of "The Angel's Share" short films and numerous brand-owned events over the years, continued its relationship with the self-professed "rum guy" by celebrating his birthday in the best way possible - with a BACARDÍ rum cocktail in hand.

Known for his family's secret rum cake recipe, made exclusively with BACARDÍ - Jordan spent the evening mingling with close family and friends as they enjoyed rum vibes and sipped on signature BACARDÍ cocktails, like the King Cuatro, and BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho neat. Notable guests at the exclusive star-studded birthday bash included Chris Brown - who was the first to arrive, Odell Beckham Jr. - who was the last to leave, as well as Diddy, Shay Mitchell, Miles Teller, Jamie Foxx, Ross Butler, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union + Dwyane Wade, Usher, Joe Keery, Omari Hardwick and more!

As the evening came to a close, BACARDÍ brought out a multi-tiered BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro rum-infused birthday cake for Jordan as guests joined in to sing 'Happy Birthday' to the Just Mercy star. After blowing out his candles, attendees were treated to BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro-infused truffles.





