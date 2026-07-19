Mel B Opens Up About Her Wedding and Healing Journey on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Mel B appeared on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss her wedding, her healing journey, and the Spice Girls in a recent studio interview with host Jennifer Hudson. The conversation, drawn from a clip posted to the show's YouTube channel, offered a candid look at where Mel B stands personally and professionally.

The Spice Girls discussion added another dimension to the interview, as any news or commentary from a group member tends to draw immediate attention from the fanbase. Mel B addressed the group's status as part of a wide-ranging conversation with Hudson.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is a nationally syndicated daytime talk program hosted by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, renewed for a fifth season by Fox Television Stations through the 2026-2027 broadcast year. Recent guests covered by BroadwayWorld have included John Legend, Wayne Brady, and Billy Porter, who faced off in a riff-off challenge on the program.

More on The Jennifer Hudson Show Recent Articles Erika Alexander Recalls the Moment She Realized GET OUT Was Not a Comedy on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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