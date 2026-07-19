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Mel B Opens Up About Her Wedding and Healing Journey on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The Spice Girls member spoke openly about marriage, recovery, and the iconic pop group during her daytime appearance.

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Mel B appeared on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss her wedding, her healing journey, and the Spice Girls in a recent studio interview with host Jennifer Hudson. The conversation, drawn from a clip posted to the show's YouTube channel, offered a candid look at where Mel B stands personally and professionally.

The Spice Girls discussion added another dimension to the interview, as any news or commentary from a group member tends to draw immediate attention from the fanbase. Mel B addressed the group's status as part of a wide-ranging conversation with Hudson.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is a nationally syndicated daytime talk program hosted by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, renewed for a fifth season by Fox Television Stations through the 2026-2027 broadcast year. Recent guests covered by BroadwayWorld have included John Legend, Wayne Brady, and Billy Porter, who faced off in a riff-off challenge on the program.

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