Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol's NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW Arrives on Hulu

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Hulu has released the official trailer for NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW, the mockumentary sitcom created by and starring Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol. The clip previews the series, in which Johnson and McCarrol play fictionalized versions of themselves navigating a string of misadventures in pursuit of a single goal: landing a gig at The Rivoli, a small concert venue in Toronto's West End.

The series spans two eight-episode seasons, with Johnson and McCarrol at the center of each chapter as their characters scheme, stumble, and persist in their quest to perform at the storied Toronto space. The show's mockumentary format places the pair in increasingly elaborate situations built around that one elusive booking.

Both seasons of NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW will be available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. beginning July 24, with the Canadian release following on Hulu on Disney+ in Canada on August 7. The Hulu launch will also mark the U.S. streaming debut of Johnson and McCarrol's subsequent feature-length film, NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Neon announced the streaming deal, bringing both seasons of the series to American audiences for the first time alongside the feature film companion piece.

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