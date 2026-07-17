Gracie Abrams Discusses DAUGHTER FROM HELL Album on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





A new clip from THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon features singer Gracie Abrams in conversation with host Jimmy Fallon, discussing her album DAUGHTER FROM HELL and her preparation for the Look at My Life arena tour. The segment, posted to the show's YouTube channel from NBC Studios, captures Abrams explaining the personal significance behind the album's title and its connection to her mother.

During the interview, Abrams described DAUGHTER FROM HELL as functioning like a thank-you note to her mother, offering context for the album's emotional framing. The conversation also included a lighter moment in which Abrams attempted a blind-contour drawing of Fallon, adding a comedic element to the sit-down.

Abrams also appeared on the same episode as a musical guest. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, she performed her song MINIBAR before the studio audience during that broadcast.

A fuller account of the interview, including additional details on the Look at My Life arena tour, was also reported by BroadwayWorld following the episode's airing.

More on NBC Studios Recent Articles Molly Shannon Shares She Never Gets Tired of Her SUPERSTAR Pose on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...