Mary Steenburgen Recalls Breaking Character With Will Ferrell on STEP BROTHERS on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Mary Steenburgen stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for an extended conversation. The clip, posted to the show's YouTube channel, features Steenburgen recounting how she and Will Ferrell repeatedly broke character while filming STEP BROTHERS, unable to keep a straight face during their scenes together.

Steenburgen also told host Jimmy Fallon how she first met her husband, actor Ted Danson, on the set of Pontiac Moon. She additionally discussed hitting with former tennis player Andy Roddick for her film THE DINK.

Steenburgen has been a frequent subject of BroadwayWorld coverage in recent months. She and Danson were named recipients of the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award from the Television Academy, to be presented at the 77th Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025.

Earlier this year, Steenburgen joined Season 2 of Netflix's A MAN ON THE INSIDE, the critically acclaimed comedy series in which she stars alongside Danson, playing a former musician named Mona Margadoff. She was also honored with the inaugural Sanford Meisner Award at The Neighborhood Playhouse Gala earlier in 2025.