Marion Cotillard, Matt Berry Join THE INVENTOR

Variety reports that Marion Cotillard and Matt Berry have joined the cast of stop motion animated film "The Inventor."

The film is about the life of Renaissance master Leonardo Da Vinci, and is written and directed by Jim Capobianco ("Ratatouille").

Daisy Ridley and Stephen Fry also star. The rest of the cast has not yet been announced.

"The Inventor" is the story of Leonardo da Vinci , whose free-thinking ways clashed with Pope Leo X (Berry), who sent the inventor far from Rome to the more enlightened but reluctant French court of Francis I, his sister Marguerite (Ridley) and his mother Louise de Savoy (Cotillard).

"Marion's exceptional talent, as Queen Louise of Savoy, a very French and complex character, a ruler over her family but not the kingdom, paired with Matt's amazing voice and flamboyant personality will entertain children and adults alike," said Capobianco.

Capobianco said, "Matt [Berry] has such a great voice and is such a wonderful comedian, I'm confident he will bring his deep baritone voice and flamboyant personality to our beloved over-dramatic, over-sized Pope."

